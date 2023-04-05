Theresa was born in Camden, New Jersey, to Robert and Lorraine Laute. When she was 11 years old, her mother remarried and Teddy Tibbetts became her forever Daddy. She left the east coast for California, where she married James P. Wellman, and they were married for 13 years and had four children, Michael (Signe), Valerie Fink (Darrell), Patrick (Teresa) and Lorraine Mothershead (Bryan).

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.