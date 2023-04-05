Theresa was born in Camden, New Jersey, to Robert and Lorraine Laute. When she was 11 years old, her mother remarried and Teddy Tibbetts became her forever Daddy. She left the east coast for California, where she married James P. Wellman, and they were married for 13 years and had four children, Michael (Signe), Valerie Fink (Darrell), Patrick (Teresa) and Lorraine Mothershead (Bryan).
She moved to Palmer in 1978, from Sutherlin, Oregon, and was briefly married to Michael Gencarelle. Theresa was an LPN/LVN but, for many years was a bartender at The Glass, The Moosehead and The Alpine Inn. She later went back to nursing and worked at the correctional center and then Matsu Pretrial. She moved back to Sutherlin for a number of years and retired from the VA in Roseburg before coming back to Palmer until her passing.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Lorraine Tibbetts, her brother Michael and son-in-law Bryan.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Mark Wellman, Shona Allison, Amanda Pingel, Patrick Thomas, James Thomas, Jessica Ruel, Cameron Wellman, Ryan Mothershead and Jeremy Mothershead. As well as her great-grandchildren, Landon, Olivia, Braden, Mckenzie, Emma, Henry and Quincy.
No services are planned, she will be interred with her parents at Valley View Cemetery in Sutherlin, Oregon.
