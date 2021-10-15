Brown Jr., Malcolm
Elliott, David
Spicer, Devron
Martel, Margaret 2/6/2021
Heimburger, Donald 7/13/2021
Sullivan, Rolly 8/27/2021
Dahl, Alfed 9/4/2021
Gauer Jr., William 9/15/2021
Nelson, Susan 9/18/2021
Jones, Norman 9/22/2021
Turpin, Wanda 9/28/2021
Hendershott, Sonja 9/29/2021
Reisman, James “Keith” 9/29/2021
Auxier, Patricia 10/2/2021
Cox, William “Bill” 10/3/2021
Ohlemacher, Mildred 10/4/2021
Strong, Larry 10/4/2021
Hagel, Gwendolyn 10/5/2021
Keller Sr., Jack 10/5/2021
Kinnett, William 10/5/2021
Comer, Justin 10/6/2021
Connell, Bruce 10/6/2021
Niswonger, Paul 10/7/2021
Hoppa, Charles 10/9/2021
Phillis, Clarence 10/9/2021
Tyson, Douglas 10/10/2021
Incze, Carole 10/11/2021
Lillard, Travis 10/11/2021
Sowa, Carol 10/12/2021
