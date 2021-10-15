The News-Review

Brown Jr., Malcolm

Elliott, David

Spicer, Devron

Martel, Margaret 2/6/2021

Heimburger, Donald 7/13/2021

Sullivan, Rolly 8/27/2021

Dahl, Alfed 9/4/2021

Gauer Jr., William 9/15/2021

Nelson, Susan 9/18/2021

Jones, Norman 9/22/2021

Turpin, Wanda 9/28/2021

Hendershott, Sonja 9/29/2021

Reisman, James “Keith” 9/29/2021

Auxier, Patricia 10/2/2021

Cox, William “Bill” 10/3/2021

Ohlemacher, Mildred 10/4/2021

Strong, Larry 10/4/2021

Hagel, Gwendolyn 10/5/2021

Keller Sr., Jack 10/5/2021

Kinnett, William 10/5/2021

Comer, Justin 10/6/2021

Connell, Bruce 10/6/2021

Niswonger, Paul 10/7/2021

Hoppa, Charles 10/9/2021

Phillis, Clarence 10/9/2021

Tyson, Douglas 10/10/2021

Incze, Carole 10/11/2021

Lillard, Travis 10/11/2021

Sowa, Carol 10/12/2021

