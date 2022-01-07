The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Cox, Hank

Drake, Richard 11/6/21

Slocum, Jr., Alden Richard 12/3/21

Stanzione, Donna 12/3/21

Smith, Charles 12/4/21

Dargen, Eilene Mary 12/15/21

Hatfield, Tom 12/16/21

Stinson, Edward 12/16/21

Summers, Scott N. 12/16/21

Beilfuss, Stephanie 12/18/21

Hegdahl, Carol 12/24/21

Lytsell (Berge), Lily May 12/24/21

Weaver, Chris 12/25/21

Puz, Jackie 12/27/21

Morton, Sharlee 12/28/21

Varieur, Gerrie Lee 12/28/21

Gordon, Janie Elaine 12/30/21

Griffith, Gary H. 12/30/21

Gilbreath, Ronald E. 12/31/21

Stevenson, Marla Kay 12/31/21

Alexander, Kenneth 1/1/22

Gilbert, James 1/2/22

McDowell, Clavin A. 1/2/22

McKenzie, David 1/2/22

Whiteley, Eugene 1/2/22

Lapp, Madaline 1/3/22

Sheppard, Michael John 1/3/22

Urbaniak, John 1/3/22

Fields, Shane Harley 1/5/22

Orr, Kimberly Diane 1/5/22

