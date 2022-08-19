This Week in Obituaries Aug 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.Harwood, Harrison LeeStone, Janeta MaeWeber, M ScottBarrick, David Houston 7/10/22Lanterman, Philip S. 7/23/22Putnam, David Frank 7/30/22Collier, Donna Louise “Minnie” 8/2/22Banks, Mary Helen 8/3/22Dykeman, Douglas Lee 8/8/22Wise, Doyla Diane 8/8/22Hansen, Theodore 8/9/22Briggs, Gary 8/10/22Freadman, Jerry Kim 8/10/22Freed, Michael Leonard 8/10/22Gibbons, Louise Falls 8/10/22 Hagan, Collin James O. 8/10/22Bernal, Carmen B. 8/11/22Bodfield, Floyd L. 8/12/22Klimowicz, Barbara 8/12/22McAlpine, Lisa M. 8/12/22McClanahan, Clyde Ray 8/12/22Newton, Lupe 8/12/22Minshew, Linda 8/13/22Paddock, Carol Ann 8/13/22Plumlee, Richard L. 8/13/22Springer, Richard Earl 8/13/22Gaylor, Bernard 8/15/22Pflanz, Carol J. 8/15/22Roberts, Steven L. 8/15/22Gates-Nelson, Vera Juanita 8/17/22Welch, Johnny Paul 8/18/22 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Richard Earl Obituary Newspapers Bernard Gaylor Carol J. Steven L. Richard L. Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fast food locations popping up across Roseburg Del Rey Cafe celebrates one year under new ownership Roseburg Racing Promotions to take over Douglas County Speedway Harrison Lee Harwood Autistic girl feels like a champion at Douglas County Fair TOP JOBS News Review Carriers T3 Construction Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up Theodore Hansen Janeta Mae Stone A celebration to honor our veterans Death Notices for August 19, 2022
