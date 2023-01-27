This Week in Obituaries Jan 27, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save King (Ficek), Donna MarieMiller (Vieira), YvonneWathen, Julia LucyGibbons, Cory 12/19/22Thompson, Robert (Bob) Craig 12/26/22Whitehead, Cecile Anette (Ann) 1/1/23Gibbons, Karen Louise 1/5/23McKay, John Franklin 1/7/23Fszol, Shawn Michael 1/9/23Moll, Timothy Mark 1/18/23Haight, Annetta June 1/19/23 Hazlett, Marshall 1/19/23Lahti, Carol Ann 1/19/23Mistretta, Jerry Lee 1/20/23Sestrom, Richard A. 1/21/23Anderson, Sandra Lee 1/22/23Brown, Dorothy M. 1/22/23Donahue, Kenneth Levelle 1/22/23Tankersley, Michael Harvey 1/22/23Nuzum, Donald Llewellyn 1/24/23Pires, Polly A. 1/24/23 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Timothy Mark Moll Class action lawsuit filed against RV resort after surging rent Deputies, state police capture man after Friday chase Douglas County cities utilize Oregon Main Street program Attempted murder suspect may be in Douglas County TOP JOBS News Review Carriers INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Italian Results Italian Standings What's Up for Jan. 29 What's Up for Jan. 27 Women's College Basketball Scores
