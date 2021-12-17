The News-Review

Johnston, Paul Arnold

Korte, Ken 11/12/21

Chirhart, Joan Joyce 11/23/21

Watson, James 11/23/21

Leffler, Patricia 11/27/21

Gideon, Barbara Joan 12/1/21

Shoop, Bruce Wayne 12/1/21

Cathcart, Vernon Alpha 12/2/21

Banducci-Strauss, Teresa Jane 12/5/21

Hale, Jane Yvonne 12/6/21

Deaton, Gynn Oneida 12/7/21

O’Neall, Terry Gilbert 12/8/21

Cole, Samanatha Starr 12/9/21

Johnston, Paul Arnold 12/9/21

Osborne, Rosemarie 12/9/21

Patterson, Floyd Allan 12/10/21

Walker, Ray Vincent 12/10/21

Clayton, Pauline Margaret 12/11/21

Gilbert, James “Jim” 12/11/21

Harrington, Jennifer Dawn 12/11/21

Garris, Dorothy Jean 12/12/21

Hopkins, Brandon 12/12/21

Quiner II, John 12/12/21

