This Week in Obituaries Dec 17, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnston, Paul ArnoldKorte, Ken 11/12/21Chirhart, Joan Joyce 11/23/21Watson, James 11/23/21Leffler, Patricia 11/27/21Gideon, Barbara Joan 12/1/21Shoop, Bruce Wayne 12/1/21Cathcart, Vernon Alpha 12/2/21Banducci-Strauss, Teresa Jane 12/5/21Hale, Jane Yvonne 12/6/21Deaton, Gynn Oneida 12/7/21O’Neall, Terry Gilbert 12/8/21 Cole, Samanatha Starr 12/9/21Johnston, Paul Arnold 12/9/21Osborne, Rosemarie 12/9/21Patterson, Floyd Allan 12/10/21Walker, Ray Vincent 12/10/21Clayton, Pauline Margaret 12/11/21Gilbert, James “Jim” 12/11/21Harrington, Jennifer Dawn 12/11/21Garris, Dorothy Jean 12/12/21Hopkins, Brandon 12/12/21Quiner II, John 12/12/21 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg police officer fired, charged with official misconduct Heard removed from Senate floor for not wearing mask Impromptu warming center at Gaddis Park stokes controversy Remembering the Christmas Flood of 1964: 'The destruction was stunning' 2-year-old girl seriously injured in crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Evergreens: the foundation of your landscape What's Up CDC endorses schools' coronavirus 'test-to-stay' policies Fremont Middle School students help donate over 10,000 pounds worth of food to UCAN Melrose Elementary students bring joy to others this season Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.