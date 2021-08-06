THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES
Bennett, Todd
Hatcher, Wendy
Kesner, Phyllis
Young, Stanley 4/3/2020
Weaver, Keith 7/3/2021
Teel, Philip 7/7/2021
Robeson, Noreen 7/11/2021
Powell, Nancy 7/13/2021
Buxton, Maude 7/14/2021
Larecy, Charles 7/15/2021
Laundau, Calvin 7/16/2021
Roeder, Delores 7/16/2021
Marcotti, Irene 7/20/2021
Branaugh, Jo Ann 7/22/2021
Hubbard, Paul 7/25/2021
Weaver, Alayne 7/28/2021
Herriges, Trent 7/29/2021
LaChance, Darrell 7/29/2021
Barger, James 7/30/2021
Rutledge, Daniel 7/30/2021
Brown, Buck 7/31/2021
Hand, James 7/31/2021
Swisher, Albert 7/31/2021
Duxbury, Paul 8/1/2021
Hayes, Carol 8/1/2021
DeGroot, Kristian 8/2/2021
Gould, Glen 8/2/2021
Chapp, Wayne 8/3/2021
Willits, Ruth 8/3/2021
Johnson, Evalyn 8/4/2021
