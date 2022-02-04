This Week in Obituaries Feb 4, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deaton, Gynn Oneida 12/7/21Burchell, Richard 1/7/22Matthew, Andrea Osbourn 1/8/22Schmidt, Kenneth R. 1/17/22Porter, Brian 1/14/22Skelton, James Arthur 1/22/22Turner, Jr., Howard "Hod" Hunter 1/23/22McCartty, Lolita I. 1/25/22Nikirk, Mary 1/25/22Ruesch, Robert B. 1/26/22Vanderhoof, Sandra Jean 1/27/22Huntley-Franck, John ‘Philip’ 1/28/22 Pellacore, Irene 1/28/22Hill, Fred B. 1/29/22Livermore, Richard 1/29/22Welding, Dephane 1/29/22Wilson, Leah Belle 1/29/22Fisher, Steven 1/30/22Smith, L.A. “Buck” 1/30/22Sackinger, Paul John 1/31/22Prior, Don Sherman 2/1/22Sanchez, Debra “Debby” 2/1/22Shank, Chara-Lea May 2/2/22 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Work begins on Roseburg In-N-Out Burger Roseburg man arrested in connection to break-in at Chi's Restaurant Oregon Health Authority to file permanent school mask, vaccination rules Death Notices for January 30, 2022 Death Notices for February 1, 2022 Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep TUTOR NEEDED DUMP TRUCK DRIVER GIS ANALYST Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oregon bill would offer protections to superintendents Craft Superfood Chain Everbowl™ Announces Moving to the Bitcoin Standard U.S. House Passes Sweeping Ban on Mink Farming Citing Cruelty and Contagion Risks Ask a Master Gardener: Growing rhubarb COVID falling in 49 of 50 states as deaths near 900,000 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.