This Week in Obituaries Nov 18, 2022

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Yoh, Ron
Owen, James (Jim) 09/19/22
Geyer, Gerald John 10/11/22
Blanchfill, Brandon Todd 10/26/22
Brenner, Linda Ann 11/5/22
Stafford, Jeff Ray 11/8/22
Burns, Patsy I. 11/9/22
Funston, JoDee 11/9/22
Papst, Gayle Marie 11/12/22
VanSlyke, Arthur Lee 11/12/22
Finnie, Lois Marie 11/13/22
Keller, Janet "Jill" 11/14/22
