This Week in Obituaries Jun 3, 2022 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Callahan, MarleneShuey Sr., Robert "Bob"Van Doren Schulze, Gloria “Gail” 08/23/21Hinkle, Loren Willard 1/15/22Stiefel, Jordan Taylor 2/8/22Howard, Ola “Paige” 2/13/22McCorquodale, Alfred 3/2/22Anderson, Susan (Suzi) Grace 5/8/22Hill, Nancy 5/11/22Roy, Garry Allen 5/13/22Parrish, Gene D 5/15/22Jewell, Heather Michelle 5/18/22Usrey, Claude Frederick 5/19/22Good, Bonita “Bonnie” Ellen 5/20/22Whitsett-King, Ruth Elaine 5/21/22Nelson, Lorene May 5/24/22Evans, Phillip Vincent 5/25/22 Looney, Judy 5/25/22Pitcher, Ryan 5/25/22Hill, Joseph William 5/26/22Keith, Dennis 5/26/22Ohnemus, Dolores Faye 5/26/22Steward, Edmund John 5/26/22Williams, Dick 5/26/22Winetrout, Lee Gillette 5/26/22Richardson, Lillian Rebecca 5/28/22Junker, Werner William 5/29/22Fischer Jr, Robert Stanley 5/30/22Skeen, Damon Clinton 5/30/22Eubanks, Ina May VanEpps 5/31/22Miller, Charlene Kay 5/31/22Schiller, Alexandra "Andy" Jane 5/31/22Walker, Helen 5/31/22 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Death Notices for May 29, 2022 Community gathers to remember local legend Take two: South Umpqua headed to a second 3A title game after 7-6 win over Yamhill-Carlton Roseburg High School class of 2022 South Umpqua knocks out St. Mary's 6-1 to reach 3A baseball semifinals TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News RHS senior enters shoe art contest This Week in Obituaries What's Up Despite near-record snowfall and full rivers, drought still persists AP-NORC poll details rift between lay Catholics and bishops
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.