This Week in Obituaries Jan 20, 2023 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leonard, Nancy Lee Nair 12/10/22Fash, Gary Norman Cox 12/16/22Kaiser, David Carroll 12/22/22Helms, Mary Rose 12/28/22Adams, Jeffery R. 12/29/22Armstrong, Dorothy (Dot) 12/29/22Biles, Coleeta 12/31/22Buss, Judith (Judy) M. 1/1/23Weaver Sr., Marvin (Sonny) Lee 1/2/23Altman, Marge 1/3/23Cox, Jeanne R. 1/4/23Gibbons, Karen Louise 1/5/23 Byrd, Curtis 1/6/23Deatherage, Lois Ann 1/6/23Johnson, Victor 1/7/23Scott, Bradley John 1/8/23Siegel, Jeffrey M. 1/11/23Burwell, Jimmy Bobby 1/12/23Malone, Daniel Craig 1/12/23Sauser Jr., Raymond John 1/12/23Cartegena (Willis), Sherri L. 1/13/23Munch, Ronald Phillip 1/16/23Moore, Cheryl V. 1/17/23 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jeanne R. Leonard David Carroll Fleet Nancy Lee Nair Gary Norman Cox Victor Scott Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular 2023 in full swing in Downtown Roseburg Under construction: Kmart demolition starts, making room for Winco in Roseburg Tribes voices heard on fate of North Umpqua hatchery steelhead program Topp-It to open in the next few weeks Death Notices for January 18, 2023 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Forest Engineer & Road Administrator INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News DP World Tour Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Par Scores DP World Tour Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Scores NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 Schedule This Week in Obituaries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.