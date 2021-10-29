The News-Review

THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES

Robertson, Betty 9/10/2021

Bartlett, George 9/24/2021

Spicer, Devron 9/27/2021

Kelly III, Thomas 10/4/2021

Haworth, John 10/10/2021

Brousseau, Ronald 10/12/2021

Stephens III, John 10/12/2021

Vanderhoff, Roy 10/16/2021

Hathaway, Irene 10/19/2021

Coleman, Lee 10/21/2021

Olinghouse, Wyatt 10/21/2021

Carter, Donald 10/22/2021

Grensky, Anabel 10/22/2021

Allen, Gloria 10/25/2021

Lott, Betty 10/26/2021

Townson, Dorothy 10/26/2021

