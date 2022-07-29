This week in Obituaries Jul 29, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gibbs, Vivian JeanHeselius, Suzanne HollyKempton, RobPetsas, ChristineBarrett, Cheryl 6/28/22Bowman, Troy Michael 7/9/22Hibrand, Emma 7/9/22Porter, Ericka Elaine Burman 7/13/22Wright, James Ellis 7/14/22Bahr, Flora Frady 7/15/22 Maunu, Helen Marie 7/16/22Havener, Jeffrey Alan 7/17/22Good, Warren C. 7/19/22Montoya, Tracie Dawn 7/21/22Parks, Dorothy Alice 7/21/22Adney, William Leroy 7/22/22Christian, Clifford 7/24/22Collins, Margaret Gisehart 7/24/22Finkenbinder, Gary Eugene 7/24/22Rice, Thomas William 7/25/22 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg contractor closes shop amid civil, small claims suits Defendants seek to dismiss medical negligence lawsuit filed by Phelps No bail for Phelps in murder, kidnapping case Troy Russell Phelps in custody for disappearance, murder of Kendra Hanks New owners hope to develop the Parrot House into a family-friendly gathering place TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Phelps' defense asks to be present during evidence processing in Douglas County Mountain Rose Herbs is accepting submission for Grants 4 Plants program States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze What's Up Fraudulent daycare operator pleads guilty to stealing government funds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.