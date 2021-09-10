The News-Review

Kesner, Phyllis

Langkamp, Scott

French, Mary 8/11/2021

Smith, Tommy 8/16/2021

Johnson II, Justin 8/17/2021

Lewis, Ronald 8/21/2021

White, Carolyn 8/21/2021

Horn, Lorraine 8/25/2021

Gould, Ryan 8/27/2021

Waters, Barbara 8/27/2021

Wittrock, Linda 8/27/2021

Kurtz, Esther 8/28/2021

O’Neil, Dan 8/28/2021

Aunspaugh, Chet 8/30/2021

Couch Jr., John 8/31/2021

Lee, Willard 8/31/2021

Crince, Douglas 9/1/2021

Duarte, Cathy 9/1/2021

Marquardt, Dresden 9/1/2021

Pinard, Ronald 9/1/2021

Scriven, June 9/1/2021

Frazier, Lori 9/2/2021

Miller, Glen 9/2/2021

Orwick, Donald 9/2/2021

Summerford, Joann 9/2/2021

Graeff, Billie 9/3/2021

Hwa, Kye 9/3/2021

Logsdon, Rick 9/3/2021

Skaarstad, Sognhild “Sonny” 9/3/2021

Calvert, Wanda 9/4/2021

Stevens, Ronald 9/4/2021

Adair, Stephen 9/5/2021

Long, Michael 9/5/2021

Wise, Lorena 9/5/2021

Manie, James “Jimmy” 9/8/2021

Perkins, Penny 9/8/2021

