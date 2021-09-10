Kesner, Phyllis
Langkamp, Scott
French, Mary 8/11/2021
Smith, Tommy 8/16/2021
Johnson II, Justin 8/17/2021
Lewis, Ronald 8/21/2021
White, Carolyn 8/21/2021
Horn, Lorraine 8/25/2021
Gould, Ryan 8/27/2021
Waters, Barbara 8/27/2021
Wittrock, Linda 8/27/2021
Kurtz, Esther 8/28/2021
O’Neil, Dan 8/28/2021
Aunspaugh, Chet 8/30/2021
Couch Jr., John 8/31/2021
Lee, Willard 8/31/2021
Crince, Douglas 9/1/2021
Duarte, Cathy 9/1/2021
Marquardt, Dresden 9/1/2021
Pinard, Ronald 9/1/2021
Scriven, June 9/1/2021
Frazier, Lori 9/2/2021
Miller, Glen 9/2/2021
Orwick, Donald 9/2/2021
Summerford, Joann 9/2/2021
Graeff, Billie 9/3/2021
Hwa, Kye 9/3/2021
Logsdon, Rick 9/3/2021
Skaarstad, Sognhild “Sonny” 9/3/2021
Calvert, Wanda 9/4/2021
Stevens, Ronald 9/4/2021
Adair, Stephen 9/5/2021
Long, Michael 9/5/2021
Wise, Lorena 9/5/2021
Manie, James “Jimmy” 9/8/2021
Perkins, Penny 9/8/2021
