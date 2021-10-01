THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES
Heislein, Leila 12/9/2020
Daugherty, Maxine 8/6/2021
Glaze, Patricia 8/28/2021
Graeff, Billie 9/3/2021
Perry, Druer 9/4/2021
Tucker, Glenda 9/6/2021
Frame, Donald 9/10/2021
Coffman, Becky 9/17/2021
Leonard, Larry 9/17/2021
Schattenkerk, William 9/18/2021
Klope Sr., Gerald 9/20/2021
Snow, Evelee 9/22/2021
Spicer, Davron 9/22/2021
Grizzard, Glenda 9/23/2021
Powell, Frellsen 9/23/2021
Bartlett, George 9/24/2021
Grizzard, Arnold 9/24/2021
Sloan, Pauline 9/24/2021
Sorosky, Marie 9/24/2021
Anderson, Roger 9/26/2021
Howard, Mark 9/27/2021
Wooster, Margery 9/27/2021
Lloyd, Jesse 9/28/2021
