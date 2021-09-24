THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES
Ashworth, Johnie
Foley, Mona
King, Jeremie
Williams, Carol
Heislein, Leila 12/9/2020
Miner, Melvie 8/28/2021
Orwick Jr., Donald 9/1/2021
Graeff, Billie 9/3/2021
Moore, Donald 9/3/2021
McKeown, Patrick 9/6/2021
Rodriguez, Esteban 9/8/2021
Lebengood, Bill 9/9/2021
Boyer, Dean 9/11/2021
Huntley, Heather 9/11/2021
Matthews, Douglas 9/12/2021
Rondeau, Timothy 9/12/2021
Rainwater, Landon 9/13/2021
Tygart, Ronald 9/14/2021
Pope, Wade 9/16/2021
Coffman, Rebekah 9/17/2021
Moore, Darla 9/17/2021
Olds, Byron 9/17/2021
Brown, Roger 9/18/2021
Burns, Jimmy 9/18/2021
Schattenkerk, William 9/18/2021
Swanson, John 9/18/2021
Smith, Ricky 9/20/21
Ledford, Bob 9/22/2021
