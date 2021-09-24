The News-Review

THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES

Ashworth, Johnie

Foley, Mona

King, Jeremie

Williams, Carol

Heislein, Leila 12/9/2020

Miner, Melvie 8/28/2021

Orwick Jr., Donald 9/1/2021

Graeff, Billie 9/3/2021

Moore, Donald 9/3/2021

McKeown, Patrick 9/6/2021

Rodriguez, Esteban 9/8/2021

Lebengood, Bill 9/9/2021

Boyer, Dean 9/11/2021

Huntley, Heather 9/11/2021

Matthews, Douglas 9/12/2021

Rondeau, Timothy 9/12/2021

Rainwater, Landon 9/13/2021

Tygart, Ronald 9/14/2021

Pope, Wade 9/16/2021

Coffman, Rebekah 9/17/2021

Moore, Darla 9/17/2021

Olds, Byron 9/17/2021

Brown, Roger 9/18/2021

Burns, Jimmy 9/18/2021

Schattenkerk, William 9/18/2021

Swanson, John 9/18/2021

Smith, Ricky 9/20/21

Ledford, Bob 9/22/2021

