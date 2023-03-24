This Week in Obituaries Mar 24, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Weekly List:Modrell, Glinda Joyce 2/26/23Budel, Raphael “Ray” G. 2/28/23Nyleen, Hazel 2/28/23Calley, Kenneth Lynn 3/4/23Keller, Henry Eugene “Gene” 3/6/23Gentry, Louella Alyne 3/8/23Kormendi, Peter Robert 3/8/23Lenker, Robert 3/8/23Hopkins, Russ 3/9/23Lawrence, Joanne Elizabeth 3/9/23Delfs, Richard Robert 3/10/23Garzenelli, Jane Ann (Vohs) 3/10/23Oatney, Arlene Marie 3/10/23 Paulson, Arlie Ross 3/14/23Knoll, Kathleen Carrie 3/15/23Melvin, Robert Shane 3/17/23Seratt, William Cleo 3/18/23Mattingly, Betty Louise 3/19/23Akers, Nancy Bernice 3/20/23Cottrell, Patricia J. 3/20/23Erickson, Paul B. 3/20/23Hurley, Randa Kay 3/20/23Welling, Frank William 3/20/23Hash, Glenn Leroy 3/21/23McClain, Juanita L. 3/21/23Reagles, Robert L. 3/21/23 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Developer inks deal to buy old Rite Aid property Our People: Retired business owners pass company on to a new generation Tesla supercharger station in Sutherlin celebrates grand opening Glide school board hears community response, readies for superintendent candidates Jane Ann (Vohs) Garzenelli TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News CORRECTING and REPLACING Toll Brothers Opens New Model Homes in Regency at Ten Trails Indigenous artists help skateboarding earn stamp of approval What's Up for March 24 Friday'sTransactions Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial
