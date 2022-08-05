This Week in Obituaries Aug 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carr, DennisMittleman, Gloria A.Evenson, Scott Richard 6/6/18Burpee, Jon 2/15/22Williams, Josephine Amanda 6/8/22Welch, Verlie Wayne 6/22/22Barrett, Cheryl 6/28/22Kingery, Ernest 7/9/22Wells, Donald 7/22/22Finkenbinder, Gary Eugene 7/24/22Howard, Linda 7/26/22Ricca, Norma Harvell 7/28/22Montgomery, Eileen K. 7/30/22 Gano, Jean A. 7/31/22Stuempges, Cole 7/31/22Witt, Donald W. 7/31/22Bruton, Bob L. 8/1/22Harwood, Harrison Lee 8/1/22Jones, Joan C. 8/1/22Skaff, Evelyn Mae 8/1/22Eckard, Anna 8/2/22Small, Boyd 8/2/22Waller, Sharon 8/2/22Banks, Maryhelen 8/3/22Bleigh, Carl 8/4/22 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sharon Boyd Cheryl Ernest Waller Carl Donald W. Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Suspect’s family lives in fear New business boom in Myrtle Creek Roseburg man cleans Stewart Park every morning Phelps' defense asks to be present during evidence processing in Douglas County 5 cars collide on Garden Valley Boulevard TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Douglas County residents want to know about defensible spaces OHA latest COVID-19 breakthrough report Potter Fire grows by 25 acres, Windigo sees virtually no movement What's Up Enhanced DUII patrols during Dunefest
