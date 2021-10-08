THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES
Brown Jr., Malcolm
Insley, George 7/16/2021
Denzer, Anita 8/24/2021
Gray Jr., Homer 9/3/2021
Perkins, Penelope 9/8/2021
Thrush, Linda 9/9/2021
Lawrence, Jay 9/12/2021
Griffiths, Betty 9/14/2021
Brown, Roger 9/18/2021
Kinder, Jack 9/20/2021
Smith, Kenneth 9/21/2021
Warnken, Diane 9/21/2021
Miller, Virgil 9/22/2021
Brunswick, Louise 9/28/2021
Reisman, James 9/29/2021
Auxier, Patricia 10/2/2021
Boyd, Frances 10/2/2021
Welter, Russell 10/2/2021
Cox, William 10/3/2021
Hagel, Gwendolyn 10/5/2021
Schmid, Rosemary 10/5/2021
Woodham, Lisa 10/5/2021
McArthur, Frances 10/6/2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.