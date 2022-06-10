Murray, Capt. Thomas Robert

Wayman, Gary and Charlotte

Tighe, Michael Christopher 11/20/2021

Hinkle, Loren Willard 01/15/2022

Rounsville, Randall 01/19/2022

Linderman, Pamela 05/18/2022

Usrey, Claude 05/19/2022

Jenkins , Floyd Donald 05/23/2022

Looney , Judith Marie 05/25/2022

Thompson, Mattie Kathleen 05/26/2022

Winsow, Sandra 05/26/22

Moffett, Victor (Vic) Hal 05/28/2022

Richardson, Lillian Rebecca “Becky” 05/28/2022

Pollock, Richard Milfred 05/31/2022

Kempton, Robert Eugene 06/01/2022

Olson, Glenda 06/01/2022

Osborn, Keith B. 06/01/2022

Darling, Tomas Walter 06/02/2022

Hammar, Nancy 06/02/2022

Browning, Kristopher 06/03/2022

Menke, James Philip 06/03/2022

Herring, Ila A. 06/05/2022

Jarman, Sherry 06/07/2022

