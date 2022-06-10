This Week in Obituaries Jun 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Murray, Capt. Thomas RobertWayman, Gary and CharlotteTighe, Michael Christopher 11/20/2021Hinkle, Loren Willard 01/15/2022Rounsville, Randall 01/19/2022Linderman, Pamela 05/18/2022Usrey, Claude 05/19/2022Jenkins , Floyd Donald 05/23/2022Looney , Judith Marie 05/25/2022Thompson, Mattie Kathleen 05/26/2022Winsow, Sandra 05/26/22Moffett, Victor (Vic) Hal 05/28/2022 Richardson, Lillian Rebecca “Becky” 05/28/2022Pollock, Richard Milfred 05/31/2022Kempton, Robert Eugene 06/01/2022Olson, Glenda 06/01/2022Osborn, Keith B. 06/01/2022Darling, Tomas Walter 06/02/2022Hammar, Nancy 06/02/2022Browning, Kristopher 06/03/2022Menke, James Philip 06/03/2022Herring, Ila A. 06/05/2022Jarman, Sherry 06/07/2022 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tighe Food Thomas Robert Gary Pamela Claude Randall Ila A. Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg sports bar owner targets dance club expansion Pride and religion clash at parade 'For Brody': Lancers dedicate state baseball title to fallen teammate In-N-Out Burger construction moving right along New take-out meals shop planned for Roseburg TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Help Wanted Bruce Standley Construction Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Ask a Master Gardener: Container gardens This Week in Obituaries Giving back to those who served James Philip Menke County declares June 12 as Women Veterans Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.