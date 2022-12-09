This Week in Obituaries Dec 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bjerkvig, Michelle Lynn 10/18/22Neil, James A. 11/8/22Heyniger, Nancy June 11/16/22Perkins, Betty 11/20/22Connelly, Marie E. 11/22/22Moore, Jr., Gary Gene 11/22/22Prowell, Allen Leroy 11/22/22Reid, Marcia 11/23/22Hanzlik, Phyllis Joan Kaser 11/25/22Ellis, Bruce David 11/26/22 Stoffal, Jerry L. 11/29/22Case, Gary 11/30/22Story, Margaret C. 11/30/22Aggerholm, Anton Christian 12/1/22Cockrell, Kenette R. 12/1/22Pulver, Vincent C. 12/1/22Standley, Donald E. 12/4/22Wipf, Peter P. 12/4/22Moffitt, William S. 12/5/22 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Neil Michelle Lynn Connelly Betty James A. Bjerkvig Peter P. Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Death Notices for December 4, 2022 Vehicle into side of building Saturday night Meet Drain's number one party planner: Amethyst Beard Oregon state judge temporarily halts implementation of Measure 114, hours after federal judge’s approval TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Brazil 1, Croatia 1 College Football Schedule College Basketball Scores College Basketball Scores World Cup Schedule
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.