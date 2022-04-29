This Week in Obituaries Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ledbetter, CharlesMarshall, RoyArney, Leon C. 3/24/22Meisner, Arthur Lee 3/24/22Thomas, Bob D. 3/24/22Sanders, Archie 4/6/22Mattingly, Della (Babe) 4/17/22Hart II, Gerald Buckley 4/17/22Pollard, Dierdre 4/17/22Fleming, Gerald Alvin 4/18/22Held, Derald W. 4/18/22Laakaniemi, Wanda Marguerite (Butler) 4/19/22Basham, Bradley 4/21/22Butler, Michelle Eileen 4/21/22Coble, Joyce 4/21/22Gardner, Floyd Raymond 4/21/22 Lewis, Charles (Chuck) 4/21/22McGrew, Barbara 4/21/22Pitner, Dale Scott 4/21/22Campbell, Myrna 4/22/22Reseck, Carol Jean 4/22/22Sinlgeton, Gordon Leon 4/22/22Smith, Robert 4/22/22Stokes, Benny 4/22/22Cooper, Norma Adams 4/23/22Poole, Mike 4/23/22Bohn, Nicole 4/24/22Charon, Daniel 4/25/22Mellin, Joseph E. 4/25/22Mobley, Sally D. 4/26/22Nelson, John “Jack” 4/26/22Weaver, Richard A. 4/27/22 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Roy Charles Craftwork Norma Adams Arney Leon C. Ledbetter Nicole Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Sheriff: 'absolutely opposed' to release of convicted murderer Music in the Park announces 2022 lineup Two die in separate crashes in three-day span None injured in Lookingglass house fire late Tuesday night Roseburg Public Schools open house makes case for $154 million school bond TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Orenco HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC CHOKER SETTER/RIGGING SLINGER REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up Gordon Leon Singleton Daniel Charon Leon C. Arney Death Notices for April 29, 2022 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
