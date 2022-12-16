This Week in Obituaries Dec 16, 2022 Dec 16, 2022 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Viviani, PeggyAnderson, Normal Paul 11/16/22Connelly, Marie E. 11/22/22Moore Jr., Gary (Gene) 11/22/22Weber, Michael Lee 12/1/22McClain, Milford Lafayette 12/2/22Couey, Claudia (Chris) Christine 12/4/22Long, Mark A. 12/7/22Zipp, Paul A. 12/7/22Norton, Robert George 12/8/22Sensabaugh, Carroll Leo 12/8/22Rogers, Becky 12/9/22Bergen, Gary Von 12/10/22 Powell Sr., Ronald 12/10/22Elliott, Clark Wayne 12/11/22Oebel, Craig M. 12/11/22Rogers, Kenneth Lee 12/11/22Shivers, Evritt Ray 12/11/22Currie, Eleanor 12/12/22Michaels, Thomas 12/12/22Craig Jr., Harry (Bud) Lee 12/13/22Trent, Paul 12/13/22Quaranta, Joyce Beverly 12/13/22Schaaf, David Michael 12/14/22Tidwell, Joy 12/14/22 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Paul A. Kenneth Lee Trent Quaranta Joyce Beverly Thomas Craig Jr. David Michael Connelly Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Mercy staff locked in fight with ownership over payroll Roseburg Fred Meyer store celebrates grand reopening Executive order will have great impact on local health care Local soccer coach works to grow the sport in Douglas County Keeping Douglas County livestock safe from predators TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Air Stagnation Advisory extended through Sunday WTA Open BLS De Limoges Results 'Trial by Fire' — a local film that feels truly authentic Women's College Basketball NET Rankings Men's College Basketball NET Rankings
