This Week in Obituaries May 13, 2022

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Smith, Rick
Swanson, Arthur (Art)
Fink, Richard 3/20/22
Huse, Kenneth Leon 4/9/22
Bailey, Laverne 4/17/22
Roberson, Cathy Leann 4/22/22
Flood, Earnest Oda 4/28/22
Neeley, Diana Kathryn 4/30/22
Rabon, William (Neill) 5/2/22
Beahm, Donna (Lee) 5/3/22
Phares, Patricia Rose 5/3/22
Gordon, Della B. 5/4/22
Hair Jr., Clarence Marshall 5/4/22
Pakulak, Robert 5/4/22
Bratton, Bernice 5/5/22
Courter, Barbara June 5/5/22
Parazoo, Arthur 5/5/22
Bryant, Sherri Lynn 5/6/22
Bunch, Stevie 5/6/22
Topham, Carol Ann 5/6/22
Gillette, Rosie 5/7/22
Pifher, Robert Louis 5/7/22
Anderson, Susan Grace 5/8/22
Coffel, Mary 5/8/22
Hamman, Bill 5/8/22
Sanders, Robert 5/8/22
Howard, Donna Jean 5/10/22
Anderson, Joesph Clyde 5/11/22
Haynes, William Eugene 5/11/22
Magallanes, Jesus F. 5/11/22
