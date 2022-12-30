This Week In Obituaries Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LaRoque, Wilda (Willy)Layton, Cathy NanetteLong, Mark 12/7/22Potter, Steven Arnold 12/9/22Longie, George E. 12/10/22Auer, Aaron Donald 12/15/22Nix, Margo 12/15/22Ellis, Mabel 12/17/22Storm, Gerald 12/18/22Dage, Frank Bert 12/20/22 Pettengill, Judith (Judi) Buxton 12/20/22McClinton Jr., Raymond R 12/21/22Garren, Roy David 12/22/22McMillin, Andrew 12/22/22Trute, Virginia R. 12/25/22James, Cordelia Belle 12/26/22Thompson Sr., Robert C. 12/26/22Guido, Cindy Lee 12/28/22Hobbs, Buckley Harding 12/28/22 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Steven Arnold Margo James Longie Gerald George E. Guido Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Controversial leadership change shakes Roseburg Senior Center Oregon’s national park enters into annual pass agreement Aaron Donald Auer One year in, Hastings Village becomes a model to address homelessness Wild Iris offers mobile veterinary services TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News New Oregon Medicaid orthodontic benefit effective Jan. 1 Prioritize human connection in the New Year A break in the clouds College Football Schedule College Basketball Scores
