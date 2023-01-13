This Week in Obituaries Jan 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Messner, Dennis JohnMosley, KeithMerner, John Edwin 12/11/22Boyd, Todd David 12/18/22Buchko, Steve 12/18/22Fraser, Lois L. 12/19/22Kaiser, David C. 12/22/22Troxel, Gerald Lynn 12/22/22Maxwell, Larry L. 12/24/22Plumlee, Donald 12/27/22 Brown, Jimmy Bob 1/2/23Hayes, Arleen (Leenie) Clara 1/2/23Adams, Jeffery 1/3/23Quintana, Shammah Scott 1/3/23Hand, Bette 1/4/23Byrd, Curtis Dean 1/6/23Rue, Penny Ann 1/6/23Savage, James W. 1/7/23Myers, Loeta 'Lou' Pearl 1/8/23Wright, Malaki Orin William 1/8/23 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bette James W. Keith Boyd Fraser Jeffery Steve Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Specialty beers and new ownership at Bob’s Deli Embattled dog trainer charged with misdemeanor animal abuse How illegal cannabis affects Douglas County, and what officials are doing to fix it Douglas County man goes to federal prison on weapons, drug charges Myrtle Creek Police investigate former school employee TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Forest Engineer & Road Administrator Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Equity Alert: Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the ... Top 25 Fared Women's Top 25 Fared Grants available for historic cemetery projects NFL Playoff Glance
