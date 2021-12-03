This Week in Obituaries Dec 3, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIESFisher, Patricia 5/13/2021Spenst, Carola “Terry” 9/26/2021Laurie, Marie 11/11/2021Allen, Orval 11/18/2021Bronsert, Kenneth 11/19/2021Sowa, Frank 11/19/2021Champion, Patricia 11/22/2021Melker, Arthur 11/23/2021Stenbeck, Loretta 11/23/2021Watson, James 11/23/2021 Epperly, Lenore 11/24/2021Robinson, Kristopher 11/24/2021Wolcott, James 11/25/2021Culpepper, Everette 11/26/2021Ritter, Jacki 11/26/2021Stuart, Sean 11/27/2021Loveday-Kingston, Sarah 11/28/2021Baumann, Ginny 11/29/2021Svarverud Jr., Leland 11/29/2021Meinberg, Ingrid 11/30/2021Reiter, Peggy 11/30/2021 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patricia Ginny Leland Ingrid Obituary Stuart Sean Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular $1 million bail set for man suspected of delivering meth, heroin Santa, the Grinch almost rumble at tree lighting ceremony Saturday DINT arrests suspected drug dealer, cites possession of fentanyl, meth, heroin Nearly 4-hour I-5 standoff ends in arrest of Sutherlin man Myrtle Creek man sentenced to more than three years in child pornography case TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Veteran's Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News TriMet to reduce bus services due to workforce shortage BRIDGE Housing and Sunrun Celebrate Completion of Solar Installation for Renters in Suisun City This Roseburg company didn't just hold a job for employee on National Guard deployment — they gave her a raise and a promotion Bundy: Campaigning counts as court-ordered community service Blazers executive Neil Olshey dismissed after probe Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
