The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES

Fisher, Patricia 5/13/2021

Spenst, Carola “Terry” 9/26/2021

Laurie, Marie 11/11/2021

Allen, Orval 11/18/2021

Bronsert, Kenneth 11/19/2021

Sowa, Frank 11/19/2021

Champion, Patricia 11/22/2021

Melker, Arthur 11/23/2021

Stenbeck, Loretta 11/23/2021

Watson, James 11/23/2021

Epperly, Lenore 11/24/2021

Robinson, Kristopher 11/24/2021

Wolcott, James 11/25/2021

Culpepper, Everette 11/26/2021

Ritter, Jacki 11/26/2021

Stuart, Sean 11/27/2021

Loveday-Kingston, Sarah 11/28/2021

Baumann, Ginny 11/29/2021

Svarverud Jr., Leland 11/29/2021

Meinberg, Ingrid 11/30/2021

Reiter, Peggy 11/30/2021

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.