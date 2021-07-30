The News-Review

THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES

Dole, Lois

Insley, George

Laurance, Joseph

Roeder, Delores

Sumner, Marcia

Trueblood, Nancy

Thomason, Jim

Bjerkvig, John 04/05/2020

Severson, Don 12/03/2020

Reynolds, Robert 03/23/2021

Estes, Darrell 06/17/2021

Reed, Joanne 06/17/2021

Curry, Darlene 06/27/2021

Kershner, Michael 07/04/2021

Bunge, Sandra 07/08/2021

Kibbey-Powell, Nancy 07/13/2021

Paschke, Keith 07/14/2021

Larecy, Charles 07/15/2021

Thompson, Neal 07/18/2021

Golgert, Cheryle 07/20/2021

Deblake, Debra 07/21/2021

Phillips, Cynthia 07/21/2021

Sjogren, Sherri 07/21/2021

Saunders, Georgia 07/22/2021

Fray, Janet 07/23/2021

Hubbard, Paul 07/25/2021

White, Deborah 07/26/2021

