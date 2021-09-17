THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES
Lavelle, Candi
Wilson, Phyllis 7/30/2021
Moore, John 8/13/2021
Dick, Bruce 8/15/2021
Hines, Daniel 8/22/2021
Jarvis, Dawn 8/24/2021
Schulze, Tonya 8/25/2021
Brown, Kyle 8/26/2021
Hansen, Ross 8/26/2021
Anderson, Viola “Vi” 8/27/2021
Gould, Ryan 8/27/2021
Wimberly, Nancy 8/29/2021
Aunspaugh, Chet 8/30/2021
Buri, Robert 8/31/2021
Dukes, Barbara 8/31/2021
Crince, Douglas 9/1/2021
Fortune, Wayne 9/1/2021
Hooten, Sara 9/1/2021
Scriven, June 9/1/2021
VanCleave, Marilyn 9/1/2021
Wheat, Velma 9/1/2021
Cook, Wilma 9/3/2021
Skaarstad, Sognhild “Sonny” 9/3/2021
Calvert, Wanda 9/4/2021
Lewis, Loretta 9/5/2021
Tucker, Glynda 9/6/2021
Tooley, Robert 9/8/2021
Thrush, Linda 9/9/2021
Frame Sr., Donald 9/10/2021
Neff, Donald 9/10/2021
Boyer, Dean 9/11/2021
Huntley, Heather 9/11/2021
Bever Sr., Kevin 9/12/2021
Cosentino, Eric 9/12/2021
Green, Carl 9/13/2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.