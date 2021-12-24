The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Shipman, Nicholas 11/10/2021

Zastrow, Rita 11/13/2021

Vian, Verlin 11/20/2021

Kingston, Sarah 11/28/2021

Shoop, Bruce 12/1/2021

Moore, Barbara 12/2/2021

Manning, Ed 12/3/2021

Keeney, Calvin 12/6/2021

Walker, Ray 12/10/2021

Clayton, Pauline 12/11/2021

Sperling, Kristi 12/11/2021

Hopkins, Brandon 12/12/2021

Campbell, Wayne 12/14/2021

Gilman, Robert 12/14/2021

Jones, Jack 12/14/2021

Abbott, Kerry 12/15/2021

Anderson, Sandra 12/16/2021

Batman, Jerome 12/16/2021

Blondell, Peggy 12/16/2021

Risseeuw, Lonnie 12/16/2021

St. Clair, Richard 12/16/2021

Ambuehl, Marvin 12/17/2021

Kirby, Merinthia 12/17/2021

Cunningham, Craig 12/18/2021

Fulton, William 12/18/2021

Talley, John 12/19/2021

Coulter, James “Jim” 12/20/2021

