This Week in Obituaries Dec 24, 2021

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Shipman, Nicholas 11/10/2021
Zastrow, Rita 11/13/2021
Vian, Verlin 11/20/2021
Kingston, Sarah 11/28/2021
Shoop, Bruce 12/1/2021
Moore, Barbara 12/2/2021
Manning, Ed 12/3/2021
Keeney, Calvin 12/6/2021
Walker, Ray 12/10/2021
Clayton, Pauline 12/11/2021
Sperling, Kristi 12/11/2021
Hopkins, Brandon 12/12/2021
Campbell, Wayne 12/14/2021
Gilman, Robert 12/14/2021
Jones, Jack 12/14/2021
Abbott, Kerry 12/15/2021
Anderson, Sandra 12/16/2021
Batman, Jerome 12/16/2021
Blondell, Peggy 12/16/2021
Risseeuw, Lonnie 12/16/2021
St. Clair, Richard 12/16/2021
Ambuehl, Marvin 12/17/2021
Kirby, Merinthia 12/17/2021
Cunningham, Craig 12/18/2021
Fulton, William 12/18/2021
Talley, John 12/19/2021
Coulter, James "Jim" 12/20/2021
