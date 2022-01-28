This Week in Obituaries Jan 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mesberg, Harold 12/7/21Matthew, Andrea Lynn Osbourn 1/8/22Hinkle, Loren W. 1/15/22Kitson, Nancy Lee 1/15/22Blasi, Jim 1/16/22Davis, Darla 1/17/22Parker, Vera 1/17/22Schmidt, Kenneth 1/17/22Graham, Raymond B 1/18/22Forrester, Franklin 1/19/22 Horner-Brown, Mildred Laurine 1/19/22Robertson, Thorton 1/20/22Trent, Daniel 1/20/22Elliott, Lois Marie 1/21/22Barb, Vanus Clark 1/23/22Copeland, Burton Leroy 1/23/22Moore, Frank A. 1/23/22Ollivant, LaDonna Mae 1/24/22Stolp, Linda 1/24/22Mendoza, Guadalupe 1/25/22 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg officials settle on site for homeless shelter 'A giant in our community': Family, friends remember Frank Moore, WWII veteran and legendary fly fisherman Why the long lines at pharmacies? Like most things COVID-related, it's complicated Five deaths as county reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Man arrested after crow bar attack, attempted strangulation over barking dogs Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Forest Bridges UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep LIVE-IN CAREGIVER TUTOR NEEDED Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Judge to hear Rittenhouse request for gun used in shootings The Windy Cove Crab and Fishing Dock will reopen early Douglas County residents reminded all parking fees for parks terminated What's Up For tornado-ravaged churches, rebuilding means rethinking Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
