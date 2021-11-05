THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES
Boyd, Beverly Anne Block
O’Neill, Rebecca Lynn Carson 10/5/2021
Poland, Florina Denise 10/7/2021
Day, Douglas Kurt 10/8/2021
Haworth, John C. 10/10/2021
Sand, Beryl 10/12/2021
Dryden, Thomas 10/15/2021
Dage, Jessie E. 10/22/2021
Callis, Kris A 10/23/2021
Allen, Gloria J. 10/25/2021
Harmon, Mattthew 10/26/2021
Young, Ralph 10/26/2021
Mattin, Larry Ray 10/27/2021
Mayborn, Loyd 10/27/2021
Phillips, Emma Maude Griffith 10/27/2021
Gibson, John Gilbert 10/28/2021
Monger, Cheryl 10/29/2021
