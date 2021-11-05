The News-Review

THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES

Boyd, Beverly Anne Block

O’Neill, Rebecca Lynn Carson 10/5/2021

Poland, Florina Denise 10/7/2021

Day, Douglas Kurt 10/8/2021

Haworth, John C. 10/10/2021

Sand, Beryl 10/12/2021

Dryden, Thomas 10/15/2021

Dage, Jessie E. 10/22/2021

Callis, Kris A 10/23/2021

Allen, Gloria J. 10/25/2021

Harmon, Mattthew 10/26/2021

Young, Ralph 10/26/2021

Mattin, Larry Ray 10/27/2021

Mayborn, Loyd 10/27/2021

Phillips, Emma Maude Griffith 10/27/2021

Gibson, John Gilbert 10/28/2021

Monger, Cheryl 10/29/2021

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.