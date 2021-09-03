THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES
Bassler, Christopher
Wisdom, Kenneth
Moreland, Debra 7/27/2021
Roberge, Donald 7/31/2021
Yard, Robert 8/4/2021
Barnes, Edward 8/8/2021
Fernandes, Dean 8/12/2021
Gee, Jack 8/20/2021
Hollenbeak, Derl 8/24/2021
Pier, Laura 8/24/2021
Anderson, Alda 8/25/2021
Jones, Daphne 8/26/2021
Parkinson, T. Brian 8/26/2021
Wilson, Craig 8/26/2021
McCullough, Virginia 8/28/2021
Miner, Melvie 8/28/2021
Taylor, Waltraud 8/29/2021
Aunspaugh, Chester 8/30/2021
Beebe, Teresa 8/30/2021
Eaton, Walter 8/30/2021
Couch, John 8/31/2021
Pruitt, Lenny 8/31/2021
Goken, Patricia 9/1/2021
Herriges, Millie 9/1/2021
