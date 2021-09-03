The News-Review

THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES

Bassler, Christopher

Wisdom, Kenneth

Moreland, Debra 7/27/2021

Roberge, Donald 7/31/2021

Yard, Robert 8/4/2021

Barnes, Edward 8/8/2021

Fernandes, Dean 8/12/2021

Gee, Jack 8/20/2021

Hollenbeak, Derl 8/24/2021

Pier, Laura 8/24/2021

Anderson, Alda 8/25/2021

Jones, Daphne 8/26/2021

Parkinson, T. Brian 8/26/2021

Wilson, Craig 8/26/2021

McCullough, Virginia 8/28/2021

Miner, Melvie 8/28/2021

Taylor, Waltraud 8/29/2021

Aunspaugh, Chester 8/30/2021

Beebe, Teresa 8/30/2021

Eaton, Walter 8/30/2021

Couch, John 8/31/2021

Pruitt, Lenny 8/31/2021

Goken, Patricia 9/1/2021

Herriges, Millie 9/1/2021

