This Week in Obituaries Mar 17, 2023

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES
Bowlin "McClain", Charlotte Elaine
Landaur, Wilma Jean 1/28/23
Guitierez, Rosemary 2/15/23
Bryant, Evelyn Joyce 2/23/23
Sargent, Barbara A. 3/1/23
Whipple, Frances Jean 3/1/23
Calley, Kenneth Lynn 3/4/23
Kempton, Kirk 3/4/23
Keller, Henry Eugene "Gene" 3/6/23
Stepp, Linda L. 3/6/23
Lenker, Robert K. 3/8/23
Wood, Debra Lee 3/8/23
Kowal, John Fred 3/9/23
Lawrence, Joanne Elizabeth 3/9/23
Garzenelli, Jane A. 3/10/23
Koch, Ella M. 3/10/23
Oatney, Arlene Marie 3/10/23
Ennis, Arthur Lee 3/12/23
West, William "Bill" Walter 3/13/23
Burke, Cindy R. 3/14/23
Maher, Thomas William 3/14/23
Teddy, James Eugene 3/14/23
