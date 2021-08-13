The News-Review

THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES

Schofield Foley, Mona

Wallace, B.E. “Slick”

Jordan, Jerry 11/8/2020

Roberts, Daniel 6/6/2021

Kelly, Marilyn 6/24/2021

Paroz, Elsie 7/13/21

Ewings, Jeanette 7/16/2021

Landau, Calvin 7/16/2021

Stubbert, Alma Lou 7/17/2021

Phillips, Cynthia 7/21/2021

Palmer, Larry 7/22/21

Weaver, Alayne 7/28/2021

Jahnke, Carol 7/29/2021

Loveless, Donna 7/29/2021

Rutledge, Daniel 7/30/2021

Hern, Michael 7/31/2021

Talburt, John 7/31/2021

Trento, Lois 7/31/2021

DeGroot, Kristian 8/2/2021

Kausch, George “Ken” 8/2/2021

Randall, Mary 8/4/2021

Frazier, Mark 8/5/2021

Anderson, Robin 8/6/2021

Ferguson, Shirley 8/6/2021

Hobson, Fred 8/6/2021

Loomis, Marilyn 8/6/2021

Peters, Steven 8/6/2021

Cluver, Douglas 8/7/2021

Dishman, Bennie 8/7/2021

Garrett, James 8/7/2021

Jennings, Liane 8/8/2021

Schafen, Paul 8/8/2021

Welty Jr., Francis 8/11/2021

