THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES
Schofield Foley, Mona
Wallace, B.E. “Slick”
Jordan, Jerry 11/8/2020
Roberts, Daniel 6/6/2021
Kelly, Marilyn 6/24/2021
Paroz, Elsie 7/13/21
Ewings, Jeanette 7/16/2021
Landau, Calvin 7/16/2021
Stubbert, Alma Lou 7/17/2021
Phillips, Cynthia 7/21/2021
Palmer, Larry 7/22/21
Weaver, Alayne 7/28/2021
Jahnke, Carol 7/29/2021
Loveless, Donna 7/29/2021
Rutledge, Daniel 7/30/2021
Hern, Michael 7/31/2021
Talburt, John 7/31/2021
Trento, Lois 7/31/2021
DeGroot, Kristian 8/2/2021
Kausch, George “Ken” 8/2/2021
Randall, Mary 8/4/2021
Frazier, Mark 8/5/2021
Anderson, Robin 8/6/2021
Ferguson, Shirley 8/6/2021
Hobson, Fred 8/6/2021
Loomis, Marilyn 8/6/2021
Peters, Steven 8/6/2021
Cluver, Douglas 8/7/2021
Dishman, Bennie 8/7/2021
Garrett, James 8/7/2021
Jennings, Liane 8/8/2021
Schafen, Paul 8/8/2021
Welty Jr., Francis 8/11/2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.