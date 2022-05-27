Livermore, Richard

Nicholas, Elizabeth Anne

Wayman, Gary and Charlotte

White, Aaron D. 10/30/21

Neuschwander, Robert (Bob) 1/9/22

Stiefel, Jordan Taylor 2/8/22

McCorquodale, Alfred 3/2/22

Burnett, Norman 4/4/22

Wisbey, Kelly R. 4/16/22

Davis, Russell L. 4/19/22

Malone, Roxanne 4/30/22

Gordon, Della Blanch 5/4/22

Pakulak, Robert John “Bob” 5/4/22

Courter Barbara June 5/5/22

Kaiser, Loretta Marie 5/5/22

Rosenblatt, Marilyn Phyllis Kent 5/8/22

Blanck, Loretta “Wetty” Mae 5/11/22

White, Kevin 5/12/22

Cox, John “Eddie” 5/13/22

Parrish, Gene D. 5/15/22

Brinkerhoff, Betty Burton 5/17/22

Jewell, Heather Michelle 5/18/22

Linderman, Pamela 5/18/22

Usrey, Claude Frederick 5/18/22

Borders, Jr., Louis Duane 5/19/22

Duncan, Blake 5/19/22

Meacham, Maralyn Regina 5/20/22

Rochester, Joyce JoAnn Joslin 5/20/22

Shuey, Robert Kelly 5/20/22

Watkins, Mazie Ellen 5/20/22

Krueger, Marie Christine 5/21/22

Owens, James Keith 5/21/22

Sherman, Virginia Rae 5/21/22

Sullens, Kevin 5/21/22

Vause, Lisa Ann Desbiens 5/21/22

Smith, Ardiss 5/22/22

Swearingin-Dill, Daia Denise 5/23/22

Corwin, Violet Elaine 5/24/22

Nelson, Lorene May 5/24/22

Salcedo, Tammy Jean 5/24/22

Wulff, Susan 5/24/22

Callahan, Marlene Ann 5/26/22

Thompson, Mattie Kathleen 5/26/22

