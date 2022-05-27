This Week in Obituaries May 27, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Livermore, RichardNicholas, Elizabeth AnneWayman, Gary and CharlotteWhite, Aaron D. 10/30/21Neuschwander, Robert (Bob) 1/9/22Stiefel, Jordan Taylor 2/8/22McCorquodale, Alfred 3/2/22Burnett, Norman 4/4/22Wisbey, Kelly R. 4/16/22Davis, Russell L. 4/19/22Malone, Roxanne 4/30/22Gordon, Della Blanch 5/4/22Pakulak, Robert John “Bob” 5/4/22Courter Barbara June 5/5/22Kaiser, Loretta Marie 5/5/22Rosenblatt, Marilyn Phyllis Kent 5/8/22Blanck, Loretta “Wetty” Mae 5/11/22White, Kevin 5/12/22Cox, John “Eddie” 5/13/22Parrish, Gene D. 5/15/22Brinkerhoff, Betty Burton 5/17/22Jewell, Heather Michelle 5/18/22 Linderman, Pamela 5/18/22Usrey, Claude Frederick 5/18/22Borders, Jr., Louis Duane 5/19/22Duncan, Blake 5/19/22Meacham, Maralyn Regina 5/20/22Rochester, Joyce JoAnn Joslin 5/20/22Shuey, Robert Kelly 5/20/22Watkins, Mazie Ellen 5/20/22Krueger, Marie Christine 5/21/22Owens, James Keith 5/21/22Sherman, Virginia Rae 5/21/22Sullens, Kevin 5/21/22Vause, Lisa Ann Desbiens 5/21/22Smith, Ardiss 5/22/22Swearingin-Dill, Daia Denise 5/23/22Corwin, Violet Elaine 5/24/22Nelson, Lorene May 5/24/22Salcedo, Tammy Jean 5/24/22Wulff, Susan 5/24/22Callahan, Marlene Ann 5/26/22Thompson, Mattie Kathleen 5/26/22 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Recall petition for Winston-Dillard school board member Semitruck overturns, spilling hay bales onto Garden Valley Boulevard One dead after officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Myrtle Creek Roseburg Forest Products breaks ground on new sawmill One killed, three seriously injured in Wednesday crash near Diamond Lake TOP JOBS News Review Carriers City of Canyonville is Hiring COASTAL FORESTER Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Judge orders US to decide if wolverines need protection Oregon measure aims to limit legislative walkouts OR VA Director shares Memorial Day message Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage Public Meetings
