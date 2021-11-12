Brown, Cody
Long, Michael 9/5/2021
Lowry, Mickale 9/24/2021
Sorosky, Marie 9/24/2021
Dassler, Bertie 10/9/2021
Croft, David 10/11/2021
Counts, Dale 10/13/2021
Hart, Mary 10/18/2021
Gore, Paul 10/19/2021
Hermann, Stanley 10/20/2021
Westwang, Johnny 10/21/2021
Carter, Donald 10/22/2021
Dage, Jessie 10/22/2021
Christian, Vincent 11/1/2021
Wills, Stephanie 11/1/2021
Hess, Edwin 11/2/2021
Knight, Mark 11/2/2021
Lichtwald, Henry 11/3/2021
Smartt, Dale 11/3/2021
Poage, Ethel 11/4/2021
Schofield, Tobias 11/5/2021
Cox, Hank 11/6/2021
Drake, Dell 11/6/2021
Lynch, Rex 11/6/2021
Lakey, Conrad 11/7/2021
