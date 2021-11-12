The News-Review

Brown, Cody

Long, Michael 9/5/2021

Lowry, Mickale 9/24/2021

Sorosky, Marie 9/24/2021

Dassler, Bertie 10/9/2021

Croft, David 10/11/2021

Counts, Dale 10/13/2021

Hart, Mary 10/18/2021

Gore, Paul 10/19/2021

Hermann, Stanley 10/20/2021

Westwang, Johnny 10/21/2021

Carter, Donald 10/22/2021

Dage, Jessie 10/22/2021

Christian, Vincent 11/1/2021

Wills, Stephanie 11/1/2021

Hess, Edwin 11/2/2021

Knight, Mark 11/2/2021

Lichtwald, Henry 11/3/2021

Smartt, Dale 11/3/2021

Poage, Ethel 11/4/2021

Schofield, Tobias 11/5/2021

Cox, Hank 11/6/2021

Drake, Dell 11/6/2021

Lynch, Rex 11/6/2021

Lakey, Conrad 11/7/2021

