This Week in Obituaries May 6, 2022

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES
Chandler, Marilyn "Meg"
Ledbetter, Charles
Sensabaugh, Beverly
Frazier, Lori 9/2/21
Briggs, Charles Nicholas 3/14/22
Chapman, Carolyn Bernice 3/17/22
Griffiths, Robert (Squeak) 3/31/22
Potter, Karla 4/6/22
Bailey, LaVerne 4/17/22
Cornutt, Violet Mae 4/20/22
Singleton, Gordon Leon 4/22/22
Bowers, Brandon 4/27/22
Conn, Deborah Kay 4/28/22
Harper, Leslie Keith 4/28/22
Root, Joanne E. 4/28/22
Jay, Glen Herman 4/29/22
Stewart, Benny 4/29/22
Malone, Roxanne 4/30/22
Neeley, Diana Kathryn 4/30/22
King, Sandra L. 5/1/22
Lindell, Shirley Jean 5/1/22
Johnson, Robert Dean 5/2/22
Beahm, Donna May 5/3/22
Daggs, Rhonda Lou 5/3/22
Wilkerson, Douglas Elroy 5/4/22
Gulick, William "Bill" 5/5/22
