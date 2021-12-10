The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES

Lanning, Clover

Wagner, Jerry 11/1/2021

Brooks, David 11/8/2021

Wayman, Charlotte 11/14/2021

Garcia, Sandra 11/15/2021

Kuether, Joyce 11/19/2021

Plant, W.M. “Bill” 11/20/2021

Couch, Ronald 11/22/2021

Stenbeck, Loretta 11/23/2021

Van Doren, Lloyd 11/23/2021

Graham, Donell 11/25/2021

Kamph, Lori 11/27/2021

Brint, Victor 11/28/2021

Clarke, Roland 11/28/2021

Franke, Donald 11/28/2021

Davis, Elva 11/30/2021

Nelson, Jackie 11/30/2021

Garner, Rebecca 12/2/2021

Trent Jr., Houston 12/2/2021

Card, Bruce 12/3/2021

Semczyszyn, Theodore 12/3/2021

Thomas, Virgile 12/3/2021

Andrews, Michael 12/4/2021

Heimbuck, Muriel 12/5/2021

Strauss, Teresa 12/5/2021

Fisher, Michael 12/6/2021

Wayman, Gary 12/6/2021

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.