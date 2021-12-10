This Week in Obituaries Dec 10, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIESLanning, CloverWagner, Jerry 11/1/2021Brooks, David 11/8/2021Wayman, Charlotte 11/14/2021Garcia, Sandra 11/15/2021Kuether, Joyce 11/19/2021Plant, W.M. “Bill” 11/20/2021Couch, Ronald 11/22/2021Stenbeck, Loretta 11/23/2021Van Doren, Lloyd 11/23/2021Graham, Donell 11/25/2021Kamph, Lori 11/27/2021Brint, Victor 11/28/2021 Clarke, Roland 11/28/2021Franke, Donald 11/28/2021Davis, Elva 11/30/2021Nelson, Jackie 11/30/2021Garner, Rebecca 12/2/2021Trent Jr., Houston 12/2/2021Card, Bruce 12/3/2021Semczyszyn, Theodore 12/3/2021Thomas, Virgile 12/3/2021Andrews, Michael 12/4/2021Heimbuck, Muriel 12/5/2021Strauss, Teresa 12/5/2021Fisher, Michael 12/6/2021Wayman, Gary 12/6/2021 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Wayman Teresa Muriel Strauss Obituary Andrews Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man arrested after breaking into building, damaging property UPS employee arrested after attempting to sell stolen iPhone DINT makes third arrest in a week, man suspected of heroin delivery New trial date set for former TeSoAria owner Signs of progress for long-awaited Roseburg Veterans Home TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Massachusetts' governor weighs $20M in Afghan, Haiti aid Special session: Lawmakers to address OR's illegal pot boom Lattice Semiconductor Wins Back-to-back GSA Most Respected Semiconductor Company Awards Man gets 10 years for actions during Portland protests College Presidents Who Lead the U.S. in Advancing Social Mobility Speak Out Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
