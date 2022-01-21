The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Briggs, Mark

Brown, Beverly

Risseeuw, Lonnie

Urbaniak, John

Pace, Kelley 12/13/2021

Dargen, Eileen 12/15/2021

Vierra, Garland 12/25/2021

Stepp, Lloyd V. 12/26/2021

Stiewig, Nathan William 12/27/2021

Trunkey, Ryan Matthew 12/30/2021

DeFea, Maxine Ida 1/6/2022

Rowland, Ross 1/7/2022

Matthew, Andrea Lynn Osbourne 1/8/2022

Pelcha, Ruth 1/9/2022

Tucker II, Aubrey Leon 1/10/2022

Culbertson, Michael 1/11/2022

Stenoien, Kel 1/11/2022

Stimpson, Waler Dennis 1/11/2022

Coe, JoAnn 1/12/2022

Kateley, Roger Chancey 1/12/2022

Stevenson, Lillian 1/12/2022

Talbot, Sherman Hibbard 1/12/2022

Westin, Harold 1/12/2022

Dupper, Norma 1/13/2022

Beaudry, Eugene E. 1/14/2022

Porter, Brian Daniel 1/14/2022

Cummings, Marcia Maybell 1/15/2022

Farmer, Alan Roy 1/15/2022

Hahn, Kathleen Ann 1/15/2022

Kitson, Nancy L. 1/15/2022

Levering, Gail 1/17/2022

Graham, Raymond 1/18/2022

Green, Leslie Susan 1/18/2022

Lazero-Williams Cheryl 1/18/2022

