This Week in Obituaries Jan 14, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yegge, Frank John 11/21/21Drake, Richard 11/6/21Nelson, Jackie 11/30/21Heimbuck, Muriel 12/5/21Walker, Ray Vincent 12/10/21Cooper, David R. 12/17/21Dargen, Eileen Mary 12/15/21Stinson, Edward 12/16/21Williams, Larry 12/20/21Malolepsy, Alice 12/27/21Morton, Sharlee 12/28/21Richmond, Lola JeanSchuldt, Kenneth Richard “Rick” 12/28/21Griffith, Gary H. 12/30/21Gilbreath, Ronald E. 12/31/21Stevenson, Marla Kay 12/31/21Alexander, Kenneth Warren 1/1/22Coe, Susan 1/1/22Mattern, Robert James 1/2/22 Whiteley, Eugene 1/2/22Kennerly, Gary Norman 1/3/22Lapp, Madaline 1/3/22Urbaniak, John 1/3/22Weekly, Lorette Alice 1/3/22Browe, Alphies 1/4/21Gegory Jr., Kenneth William 1/4/22Fields, Shane Harley 1/5/22Orr, Kimberly Diane 1/5/22DeFea, Maxine 1/6/22Thacker, Randy L. 1/6/22Burchell, Richard 1/7/22Larsen, Rodney 1/8/22Goodson, Gene 1/9/22Neuschwanger, Robert Ray 1/9/22Ballard, Joyce Mary 1/10/22Howell, Kenneth 1/10/22Dunn, Rosalie “Rose” 1/11/22 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular New developments coming to Hanna Heritage Place Former UCC student sues school for falsely accusing of drug use Roseburg man in jail after allegedly shooting someone in the foot outside of Carl's Jr. Roseburg man pleads no contest in Budget 16 murder Guest Column: Here we go again, preparing for another surge TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist News Review Carriers Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News December retail sales slip after a record holiday season Ask a Master Gardener: Understanding hardiness zones Djokovic entangles sponsors in Australian Open vax uproar GIGXR SECURES INVESTMENT FROM NORTHWEST PERMANENTE PHYSICIANS’ ENTITY: PERMANENTE HEALTH CARE VENTURES (aka SIDNEY): Strikes Content Partnership to Develop Mixed Reality Simulation Training for Cardiac Emergencies What's Up Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.