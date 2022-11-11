This Week in Obituaries Nov 11, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Allen, Lloyd FranklinGroshong, NoelSmith, Randall (Randy) 9/29/22Wolford, Fred 9/30/22Embry, Ruby Maxine 10/2/22Geier, Hazel June 10/12/22Grimes Sr., Kendrick 10/15/22Tugman, Mark Leland 10/20/22Monrean, Larry Edward “Ed” 10/21/22Nelsen, Phillip 10/25/22Roush, Beverly Irene 10/27/22Stines, Robert Lance 10/29/22Johnson, Carl F. 11/1/22 Murphy, Katherine “Kitty” 11/1/22Deedon, Brittany Louise 11/3/22Lee, Kathryn 11/3/22Yoh, Ronald 11/3/22Callahan, Rita H. 11/4/22Hatton, John L. 11/4/22Henderer, Robert 11/4/22Jenkins, Rita Fay 11/4/22Black, Billie Donald 11/5/22Tinsley, Linda Kay 11/5/22Hall, Monty 11/7/22Lindsey, Robert Andrew 11/7/22Johnson, Jane 11/8/22 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Johnson Billie Donald Robert Lance Lindsey Robert Andrew Monty Linda Kay Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas County local election results Two shot during several-hours standoff in Green District neighborhood Skarlatos party watches and waits In-N-Out opens in Roseburg Cutting-edge competition held at the old Kruse Farms TOP JOBS News Review Carriers CITY OF CANYONVILLE T3 Construction is Hiring! Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News College Football Schedule College Basketball Scores College Basketball Scores Cadence Bank Houston Open Par Scores Cadence Bank Houston Open Scores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.