THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES

VanEpps Eubanks, Ina May

Smith, Kenny

Livermore, Richard

Winetrout, Lee G.

Stritzke Horn, Lorraine Louise 08/25/21

Pepiot, Alvin Raymond 09/10/21

Beistel (Wolke), Robbie 09/ 10/21

Doughton, Kerwin 01/17/22

(Keesee) Burrows, Moyanne 4/27/22

Root, Joanne (Jody) 04/28/22

Denney, Dennis Keith 05/06/22

Daskalos, Dr. James William 05/24/22

(Slack) Wulff, Susan 05/24/22

Treadwell, Esther 05/25/22

Osborn, Keith B. 06/01/22

Stokke, Donald 06/03/22

Beasley, Stacy Lynn 06/08/22

Caswell (Chambers), Neta 06/08/22

Davis, Claude Russel 06/08/22

Garber, Dolores Ann 6/08/22

Scherner, William Roger 06/08/22

Housley, Cody Levi 06/09/22

Ballard, Leonard Lawrence Paul 06/10/22

Frazier, Donna Naomi 06/11/22

Smith, Jennifer Lynn 06/11/22

Colter Jr., Elton Estel 06/12/22

Bates, Ronnie Ray 06/12/22

Larson, Virginia Louise 06/12/22

Riggs, Neva Jean 06/12/22

Ireland, Carolyn 06/13/22

Briggs, Myrtle Lee 06/14/22

Duvaul, Gordon Earl 06/14/22

Suggs, Earl Preston 06/14/22

Powell, Charles “Dave” 06/14/22

Niccoli, William 06/15/22

Shepardson, Gwelda 06/15/22

Christensen, Rose Marie 06/16/22

