This Week in Obituaries Jun 17, 2022

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

THIS WEEK IN OBITUARIES
VanEpps Eubanks, Ina May
Smith, Kenny
Livermore, Richard
Winetrout, Lee G.
Stritzke Horn, Lorraine Louise 08/25/21
Pepiot, Alvin Raymond 09/10/21
Beistel (Wolke), Robbie 09/ 10/21
Doughton, Kerwin 01/17/22
(Keesee) Burrows, Moyanne 4/27/22
Root, Joanne (Jody) 04/28/22
Denney, Dennis Keith 05/06/22
Daskalos, Dr. James William 05/24/22
(Slack) Wulff, Susan 05/24/22
Treadwell, Esther 05/25/22
Osborn, Keith B. 06/01/22
Stokke, Donald 06/03/22
Beasley, Stacy Lynn 06/08/22
Caswell (Chambers), Neta 06/08/22
Davis, Claude Russel 06/08/22
Garber, Dolores Ann 6/08/22
Scherner, William Roger 06/08/22
Housley, Cody Levi 06/09/22
Ballard, Leonard Lawrence Paul 06/10/22
Frazier, Donna Naomi 06/11/22
Smith, Jennifer Lynn 06/11/22
Colter Jr., Elton Estel 06/12/22
Bates, Ronnie Ray 06/12/22
Larson, Virginia Louise 06/12/22
Riggs, Neva Jean 06/12/22
Ireland, Carolyn 06/13/22
Briggs, Myrtle Lee 06/14/22
Duvaul, Gordon Earl 06/14/22
Suggs, Earl Preston 06/14/22
Powell, Charles "Dave" 06/14/22
Niccoli, William 06/15/22
Shepardson, Gwelda 06/15/22
Christensen, Rose Marie 06/16/22
