The News-Review

Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.

Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com.

Drake, Audrey 11/17/2021

Moschkau, Aurora 11/17/2021

Firman, Marta Lu 11/21/2021

Smith, Charles 12/4/2021

Garris, Dorothy 12/12/2021

Doty, Billy 12/13/2021

Hatfield, Tom 12/16/2021

Potter, James 12/16/2021

St. Clair, Richard 12/16/2021

Cooper, David 12/17/2021

Bright, Sam 12/21/2021

Tankersley Jr., Wilbur 12/24/2021

Weaver, Christina 12/25/2021

Kobbeman, Robert 12/26/2021

Malolepsy, Alice 12/27/2021

Wolfe, Hazel 12/27/2021

