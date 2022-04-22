This Week in Obituaries Apr 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries and death notices of the following individuals were published the past week in The News-Review. Names are followed by date of death.Obituaries are also available on The News-Review website at nrtoday.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hult, Nels Thomas 1/30/22Alexenko, Kathleen 2/19/22Raymen, Ray Robert 3/26/22Van Riper, Shirley Ann 3/28/22Baughman, Bradley Steven 3/30/22DeFea, Darwin Allen 4/3/22Marlow, Robert Allen 4/9/22Norman, Margaret Robbins 4/12/22Briggs, Earnest Lonnie 4/13/22Campbell, Louis 4/15/22Mitchell, Clarence Albert 4/15/22Bates, Leroy 4/16/22Crutcher, Linda L. 4/16/22 Doschades, Mama Wendy 4/16/22Taylor Jr., James Frank 4/16/22Arndorfer, David James 4/17/22Bailey, LaVerne 4/17/22Leone, Leatrice 4/17/22Schwarz, Harry Joseph 4/17/22Baird, Norman Lee 4/18/22Sadlier, Greg M. 4/18/22Davis, Russell 4/19/22Richardson, John Alan 4/19/22Sensabaugh, Beverly Joan 4/19/22Wratney, Anton Ray 4/19/22Oehler, Mary Ann 4/20/22 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular DINT seizes 1,700 weed plants, four high-end cars in Azalea raid One dead in early Friday morning house fire east of Roseburg Umpqua Valley Gymnastics athlete Giavanna Tatone shines in her lone sport ODFW determines cause of low steelhead runs Reckless driver causes power outage in Green, Winston late Tuesday TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Orenco Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Celebrate Earth Day with a community hike Planar and OptiTrack Present Broadest Set of Broadcast Technologies at NAB 2022 What's Up Umpqua Velo Club hosts Earth Day Bike Ride New Roseburg Visitor Center now open Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
