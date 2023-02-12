Thomas Arthur Johnson, age 65, passed away Feb. 6, 2023, in Winchester, Oregon. Tom was born in Williams Lake, British Columbia, to Betty and Thomas Johnson Sr.
Tom spent his life in Douglas County, Oregon, and especially on Page Road in Winchester. Tom was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed pheasant hunting in Vail with his numerous friends and spending hours fishing from his boat on the North Umpqua.
Tommy was a force of nature unto himself. He was the most amazing “girl” dad anyone could ask for. From carpooling to dance classes to pulling the tube behind the boat. It was always “One more time, please daddy.” Many knew and loved him. He never knew a stranger and was always quick with a smile. He had the most amazing laugh that could fill a room, you always knew Tom was around just by hearing his laugh. Tom loved a good celebration and was usually in attendance or throwing his own. He also loved throwing his legendary “wild feed” parties as well as hunting and fishing. Tom will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Thomas is survived by his daughter Tennille Walker, mother Betty Johnson and his sister Jeannie Black.
The family would like to thank Tom’s many friends who are a constant source of help and support as well as the Amedisys nurses who did an amazing job with him till the end. Tom passed away peacefully with family in a loving environment.
In honor of Tom’s amazing life, there will be a celebration in his honor at Wilson Chapel of the Roses on Feb. 18, 2023, at 1 p.m.
