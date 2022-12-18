Thomas Clay Michaels, age 79, of Days Creek, Oregon, passed away at home on Dec. 12, 2022. He was born to Lawrence Michaels and Gladys (Ulam) Michaels on Sept. 30, 1943, in Roseburg, Oregon. He graduated from Days Creek High School and attended the Oregon Institute of Technology and received an associate’s cegree in welding and metal technology.
He married Lois Jeanette Glockner in Newport Beach, California, on July 15, 1967. Together, they raised three children, Troy, Carma and Lyn on the Michaels Ranch. Tom taught his children to value the traditions of agricultural life, how to shoot a rifle, ride a motorcycle and a horse, drive a tractor, doctor and care for animals and most of all the importance of being a good citizen.
Throughout his life, Tom was always involved in agriculture or forestry through a variety of jobs as a rancher, logger, real estate agent and heavy equipment operator. Tom was an avid hunter, excellent shot with a rifle and a member of the Oregon Hunters Association. He was passionate about family history and enjoyed keeping in touch with his many first cousins and hosting the annual Michaels family picnic.
Tom was very civic minded and served as a precinct person for the Republican Party for many years. He also volunteered for many local boards including the Umpqua Community College budget committee, Douglas County Soil & Water Conservation District, Douglas County Predatory Animal Control Board, South Douglas County Planning Advisory Committee and the Farm Use Appraisal Board. He and Lois were recipients of the Honorary State FFA Degree in 1991.
Tom joined the South Umpqua Masonic Lodge No. 72 in 1966 and enjoyed 56 years of active membership. He was also a member of Eastern Star chapters in Canyonville, Roseburg and Grants Pass. His membership in the Hillah Temple Douglas County Shrine Club kept him busy with ensuring parade vehicles made it to local events and even driving a few of them in local parades.
Tom is survived by a loving family that includes his children, Troy Michaels and his wife Holly of Days Creek; Carma Mornarich and her husband Jeff of Glide; Lyn Smith and her husband Brad of Eugene; grandchildren Katelyn Michaels, Sarah Michaels, Moriah Michaels, Clay Mornarich, Jack Mornarich, Macy Mornarich, Lyla Smith and Kylie Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife Lois who passed away in 2004, father Lawrence, mother Gladys, brothers Lawrence (Larry) Michaels Jr. and James Richard Michaels who died as an infant.
Private family graveside service to be held at the Canyonville Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Days Creek FFA Chapter (PO Box 10, Days Creek, OR 97429) or to the Douglas County Farm Bureau (PO Box 208, Days Creek, OR 97429) for a scholarship in his name, which will be given to a student who has an interest in agriculture or forestry.
