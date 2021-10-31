Thomas Alfred Dryden (Pollock), age 68, of north Roseburg, passed away on Oct. 15, 2021.
Tom was born on Oct. 23, 1952, to Wilma and Edward Pollock in Roseburg, Oregon. After Tom graduated from Roseburg High School in 1971, he received an associate’s degree from UCC. Tom then chose to change his last name to match his stepfather's, Ray Dryden.
He married Sherry Decker, his forever love, in July of 1973. They had two sons, Tom Jr. and Tim.
Tom was retired from Knife River, previously Beaver State Ready Mix, after working there for many years. He still chose to work one day a week.
Tom and Sherry spent a lot of time RVing, trips to Yellowstone and along the Oregon coast and eastern Oregon were his favorites. He enjoyed hunting and spending time in the woods. Tom loved going to as many of his grandchildren's events as possible. Nothing was more important to him than family.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lois and brother, Buddy. He is survived by his wife Sherry; sons Tom Jr. (Liberty) and Tim (Angelina); and grandchildren Carter, Conner, Peyton, Olivia, and Tatum. He is also survived by sisters Brenda and Robbin (John); godchildren Laurie (Neil) and Tracy (Rusty); many nieces and nephews, and special friends Syd and Mollie.
Tom didn't want any services. We will scatter his ashes at a later date. Hold your family close.
