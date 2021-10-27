Thomas Jerdan Kelly III was born Oct. 27, 1946, in Nelsonville, Ohio. He died Oct. 4, 2021. He and his wife had lived in Canyonville for more than 40 years at the time of his passing. He was born to Thomas J. Kelly II and Frances Mae Kelly. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; brothers, King and Michael Kelly; sister, Maureen Kelly; and his grandson, Thomas Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marie Kelly; two daughters, Angela Frazier and Melanie Cheney; four grandchildren, Alyssa Davidson, William Weatherford, Cameron Cunningham, and Emelie Morello; as well as five great-grandchildren. Tom joined the Navy at 17 years old. He was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War with three tours overseas. During his time in the Navy, he was stationed on the ship The USS Ticonderoga. He served as a BCTG3 (Boilerman (Shipboard) Petty Officer 3rd Class). He was laid to rest in the VA National Cemetery in Roseburg on Oct. 22, 2021, with full honors. Tom meant the world to his family and is missed dearly.
