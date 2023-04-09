On Saturday April 1, 2023, Sue Thompson, of Sutherlin, Oregon, lost her dance partner. Her beloved husband, Thomas Lee Thompson, passed away from complications of thyroid cancer after nearly 52 years of marriage. Diagnosed with stage four thyroid cancer in 2014, Sue watched out for Tom and cared for him until he took his final breath. Bette Davis famously said that growing old isn’t for sissies and their partnership during the end of his life proved that adage.
In addition to his wife Sue, Tom is survived by his children Tom Thompson (Rome, Italy), Mark Thompson (Roseburg, Oregon), and Kirsten Thompson (Istanbul, Turkey); daughter-in-law Trinia Thompson; grandchildren Kelci (Thompson) Caviness, Jaedyn Thompson, Aby Thompson, and Kaia Thompson; great-grandsons Micah and Austin Caviness, as well as countless friends and relatives who will miss him greatly.
Born to first and second generation Norwegian-Americans in Aberdeen, Washington on May 26, 1938, Tom spent his younger years living in the Scandinavian community of Hoquiam, Washington and eating lefse at his grandma’s house. He had a lifetime love of all things Norwegian. When his son Tom took him to Norway for his 70th birthday, it could only be described as a Mastercard commercial. (Travel and lodging, paid for by Mastercard. Tracing your grandparents’ origins in Norway? Priceless.)
His family moved to the Northern California town of Cloverdale when he was twelve years old. There, he grew up with a close-knit circle of friends among the vineyards. He waterskied on Clear Lake (his slalom ski bore his nickname “The Tank”), honed his dance skills to 1950s music in the garage, and engaged in hijinks that in this day and age would land a kid in jail. He was busy in his youth playing trumpet, singing in choir, playing baseball, football, and pumping gas at a local gas station. In his junior year, he pulled off a seemingly impossible feat: convincing his family to rent a room above a neighbor’s garage for him to stay and finish high school in Cloverdale when they moved to Brookings, Oregon before his senior year. This living situation certainly led to more hijinks.
Tom’s life could be said to be somewhat of a juxtaposition. While he very much enjoyed having a beer with the guys after work or a round of golf, he also enjoyed sipping coffee out of a china cup. He lived on the west coast his whole life, but he loved learning world history and geography and enjoyed maps. Underneath his large frame and Tom Selleck mustache, Tom was tender and sentimental. When moving one time, he couldn’t bear to throw away his daughter’s old, pink stuffed bunny with items destined for the trash dump, so he kept it in the dashboard of the car for years afterwards instead.
In his 33 years working for the U.S. Postal Service, Tom witnessed a lot of poor driving while in his mail jeep all day, about which he often had choice words. He also spent his career assisting the elderly on his route and leaving Christmas gifts for kids who didn’t have much, as he loved kids and especially babies. He was irreverent, but Tom was also a man of faith. He could be described as a “man’s man,” but regularly told his family he loved them and would write Sue simple “Roses are Red, Violets are Blue” poems every year on Valentine’s Day.
He wasn’t the perfect father, but he was the best father. Sure, for years he had to pay quarters into a swear jar for each bad word he uttered (the one-day record for which he set pulling up a crab net at the coast and an escaping crab clamped on to his finger) and he spent an outsized amount of money on his golf dues and golf clubs; but he was generous with his time and affection. Over the years he made time to care for his mother, talk with his kids, watch school concerts and sporting events, teaching all three kids how to drive, planning family vacations, and traveling with his wife. He always worried about his kids’ driving, yelling out “don’t drive too fast, don’t follow too close!” when they’d leave the house. He also taught his kids to always have something to look forward to and that work isn’t everything—you’ve got to have some fun, even if it was just securing a cold drink to accompany a good ball game.
Life wasn’t overly complicated for Tom. Tom was a blue-collar defender who staunchly believed nobody was better than anyone else and should never act like it. An animated storyteller and good listener, he had the ability to talk to anyone and hold a conversation. More than anything, he loved to laugh and loved being around those with a good sense of humor.
Tom had eclectic taste in music and throughout his life never lost an opportunity to sing or dance to a good song, the latter being anything with “a good beat.” His dance skills surpassed Sue’s, but she didn’t mind because he was leading her. They danced in every country they traveled to, which included three continents. Sue has finally had to let her dance partner go, but is comforted by the many memories they shared together. When Sue’s grief gets overwhelming, her daughter has suggested she also remember the many, many times over the years Tom criticized her driving, which might bring temporary solace.
Tom’s ashes will be buried next to his parents at William James Ward Memorial Cemetery in Brookings, Oregon. Donations in his name can be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
We hope heaven has Chuck Berry playing, Giants and 49ers broadcasts, and good snacks at the clubhouse to grab before heading out to play the back nine. Godspeed, Papa. You are loved and will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.